Preferred picks in consumer space are HUL, Jubilant Foodworks, Titan, Dabur, Nestle: Deutsche

Deutsche Bank said better fundamentals in consumer space outweighed concerns on expensive valuations.

It sees consensus’ excitement about profitability of higher rural spending by the government.

Its preferred picks in the space are Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, Titan, GSK Consumer, Dabur and Nestle India.

Most companies are indicating they have a strong pipeline of product launches, the research firm said.

In the consumer space, the global brokerage house has downgraded Tata Global to Hold from Buy rating but raised target price to Rs 300 from Rs 175 per share.

Deutsche has Buy call on Jubilant Foodworks with increased target price at Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,500 earlier.

It also has Buy call on HUL with target price at Rs 1,318 per share, Titan Company with target at Rs 865.15, GSK Consumer with target at Rs 6,572.55, Dabur India with target at Rs 325 and Nestle with target at Rs 7,646.05.