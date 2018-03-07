Prefer Zee Entertainment; Media Ad-revenues highest in 3 years: CLSA

According to the broking house the media ad-revenues are the highest in 3 years, while TV ads increased by 21 percent led by FMCG & services.
CLSA has come out with its report on media space where the broking house prefers Zee Entertainment Enterprises against Sun TV Network.
Print and radio media are yet to see a revival in ad revenues.
It sees 20 percent earnings CAGR over FY18-20CL for Zee Entertainment.
At 14:27 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 895.90, down 3.34 percent and Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 564.60, up 0.88 percent on the BSE.