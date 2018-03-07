App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prefer Zee Entertainment; Media Ad-revenues highest in 3 years: CLSA

According to the broking house the media ad-revenues are the highest in 3 years, while TV ads increased by 21 percent led by FMCG & services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
CLSA has come out with its report on media space where the broking house prefers Zee Entertainment Enterprises against Sun TV Network.

Print and radio media are yet to see a revival in ad revenues.

It sees 20 percent earnings CAGR over FY18-20CL for Zee Entertainment.

At 14:27 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 895.90, down 3.34 percent and Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 564.60, up 0.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

