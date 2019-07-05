Prefer JK Tyre, Ceat, MRF over Apollo Tyres: Dipan Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Member of BSE & NSE told CNBC-TV18, "Apollo Tyres has been a huge underperformer compared to its peers on account of large scale acquisition (US-based Cooper Tire) which they had planned. The stock will move in sync with the rest of the tyre stocks only if there is clarity on what is happening on that particular acquisition."

He further added, "The fundamentals of the industry certainly have improved and that has been reflected in the corporate profitability which we have seen for the September quarter. I think if there is more clarity or if for some reason that particular acquisition is dropped by Apollo then you would see that lost ground could be made up by Apollo Tyres."

"In any case, the stock is quite attractively valued, but then this overhang is there about its acquisition strategy. Keeping that in mind investors are better off playing with the stocks where this overhang or this uncertainty is not there. In that respect the other players such as JK Tyre, Ceat and MRF are slightly better placed than Apollo Tyres," Mehta said.