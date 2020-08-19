172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|precious-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-6-5728041.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, The week began with gold trading near record high levels, although it got several factors weighing along the way, including hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, rise in treasury yields, strong dollar and positive economic data.

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


The week began with gold trading near record high levels, although it got several factors weighing along the way, including hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine, rise in treasury yields, strong dollar and positive economic data. Although, after experiencing a couple of sessions of profit-taking earlier in the week, gold is trading back above $1,950. Some caution is necessary and should be expected after the big run-up since March, but the greater influence on the market remains the amount of stimulus pumped into the global economy since the pandemic began and where that created money is likely to end-up.


This week economic docket has few important ‘look outs’, inflation data and preliminary Manufacturing and Services pmi numbers expected from major economies. Looking ahead, gold traders will continue to monitor “the possible emergence of a ‘second wave’ of the virus across Europe and Asia. Traders will also watch how talks of economic stimulus unfold. With that investors will also continue to keep an eye on the US-China trade relationship and other uncertainties hovering in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 04:08 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.