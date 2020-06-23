App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Apart from US-China tussle focus will also be on the border tensions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold managed to hold itself in the green after witnessing volatility in the past few sessions. Last week gold prices managed to mark a high of $1760 and low of $1706, amidst increased concerns of a second wave of the pandemic and also friction between US and China continued to keep market participants on the edge. Continuous actions and updates from major central banks globally like Fed has been lending support to the metal prices.


Outlook


Apart from US-China tussle focus will also be on the border tensions. Focus will also be on what more measure are taken by the leader in order to combat the COVID-19 as it remains a core driver for highly risk-sensitive markets like gold.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

