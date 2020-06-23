Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Gold managed to hold itself in the green after witnessing volatility in the past few sessions. Last week gold prices managed to mark a high of $1760 and low of $1706, amidst increased concerns of a second wave of the pandemic and also friction between US and China continued to keep market participants on the edge. Continuous actions and updates from major central banks globally like Fed has been lending support to the metal prices.

Outlook

Apart from US-China tussle focus will also be on the border tensions. Focus will also be on what more measure are taken by the leader in order to combat the COVID-19 as it remains a core driver for highly risk-sensitive markets like gold.

