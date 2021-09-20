Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Bullions last week were at the mercy of some surprisingly positive US economic data that supported the rally in the US Dollar and Yields. Strength in the greenback began in the latter half of the week, boosted by increasing concerns about uncertainty in China spreading into other Asian markets. It was also supported by last month’s US retail sales report, which was better than the expectations.

Outlook

Keeping the above variables in mind, a cautious approach is advised, bullions could trade with a sideways to negative bias on weekly basis.

