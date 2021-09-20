MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Bullions last week were at the mercy of some surprisingly positive US economic data that supported the rally in the US Dollar and Yields.

Broker Research
September 20, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Bullions last week were at the mercy of some surprisingly positive US economic data that supported the rally in the US Dollar and Yields. Strength in the greenback began in the latter half of the week, boosted by increasing concerns about uncertainty in China spreading into other Asian markets. It was also supported by last month’s US retail sales report, which was better than the expectations.


Outlook


Keeping the above variables in mind, a cautious approach is advised, bullions could trade with a sideways to negative bias on weekly basis.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:55 pm

