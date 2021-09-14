MARKET NEWS

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold in the holiday shortened trading week marked its first weekly loss in five as brief optimism regarding the weak U.S.

September 14, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold in the holiday shortened trading week marked its first weekly loss in five as brief optimism regarding the weak U.S. nonfarm payroll data was overpowered by a strong rebound in the dollar amidst the talks regarding Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline. Tapering action from the Fed is being widely discussed in the market from past many months. Rise in cases of Delta variant and weak U.S. jobs data briefly supported the bullions last week, although movement in Dollar and Yields took control otherwise.


Outlook


Along with volatility in U.S. Yields and Dollar, any updates on U.S. – China trade talk front and other geo-political issues will also be in focus.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:35 pm

