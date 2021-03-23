Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Gold prices saw a green closing for the second time this month (on weekly basis). Speculation regarding the Fed’s policy meet, updates from the first US-China meet under President Biden Administration, economic data points from US like Retail Sales and Jobless Claims data all worked in favor of the metal prices. Yes, hint of a faster economic recovery from the Fed meet encourage volatility in Yields and Dollar hence capping some gains for the metal.

Outlook

This week, economic calendar have a few important data points and events which could trigger volatility in the market.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More