Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold prices saw a green closing for the second time this month (on weekly basis).

March 23, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold prices saw a green closing for the second time this month (on weekly basis). Speculation regarding the Fed’s policy meet, updates from the first US-China meet under President Biden Administration, economic data points from US like Retail Sales and Jobless Claims data all worked in favor of the metal prices. Yes, hint of a faster economic recovery from the Fed meet encourage volatility in Yields and Dollar hence capping some gains for the metal.



Outlook


This week, economic calendar have a few important data points and events which could trigger volatility in the market.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Mar 23, 2021 02:41 pm

