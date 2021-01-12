MARKET NEWS

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold and silver gave all of its 2021 gains last week • Bullions lost its grip and witnessed profit booking •

January 12, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold & silver gave all of its 2021 gains last week • Bullions lost its grip and witnessed profit booking • Gold ranged from high of ~$1,960 to low of ~$1,830 • Silver ranged from high of ~$28.10 to low of ~$24.50 • Gold/silver ratio is stable at ~75 levels • Rising US yields continued to put pressure on metal • EU gave final approval to Moderna MRNA.O vaccine • “Democrats taking over Senate” supported the dollar • Faltering US Labor Market Only Affirms Investor Expectation of Stronger Fiscal Spending.



Outlook


Market participants will get a snapshot of how the economy is performing with the release of data on inflation and retails sales from the US.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Jan 12, 2021 02:39 pm

