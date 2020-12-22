MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold and silver have seen a steady climb through the week with few deviations from the path higher.

Broker Research
December 22, 2020 / 03:50 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold and silver have seen a steady climb through the week with few deviations from the path higher. At the same time, the US Dollar has weakened, bolstering gold’s role as a primary safe haven in the final weeks of 2020. The yellow metal’s gains have been driven by a few factors, majorly being, the U.S. Covid relief bill, Fed’s policy statement and positive economic data. Gold prices touched a high of $1,900 and marked a low of $1820 in the last week. On the other hand, volatility was witnessed in silver as it marked a high of $26.35 and low of $23.75 in the past week.



Outlook



Looking ahead, economic calendar for this has a few important look out’s, industrial production data is expected from major economies. Also, preliminary Service and Manufacturing PMI numbers are expected from major economies.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Dec 22, 2020 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.