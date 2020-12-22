Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Gold and silver have seen a steady climb through the week with few deviations from the path higher. At the same time, the US Dollar has weakened, bolstering gold’s role as a primary safe haven in the final weeks of 2020. The yellow metal’s gains have been driven by a few factors, majorly being, the U.S. Covid relief bill, Fed’s policy statement and positive economic data. Gold prices touched a high of $1,900 and marked a low of $1820 in the last week. On the other hand, volatility was witnessed in silver as it marked a high of $26.35 and low of $23.75 in the past week.

Outlook



Looking ahead, economic calendar for this has a few important look out’s, industrial production data is expected from major economies. Also, preliminary Service and Manufacturing PMI numbers are expected from major economies.

