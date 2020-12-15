MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, After a see-saw week of trading, gold prices ended the week in green, roughly in-line with where they started.

Broker Research
December 15, 2020 / 03:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


After a see-saw week of trading, gold prices ended the week in green, roughly in-line with where they started. The week’s news flow and trading action have underlined just how closely risk appetites and safe-haven assets are tied to fiscal stimulus negotiations in the US. Gold prices traded with limited volatility, marking a high of ~$1880 and low of ~$1825, on other hand Silver marked a high of $25 and, low of $23.60. Practically speaking, in December we’re caught in a middle ground where markets have burned off the boost from Moderna and Pfizer’s announcements of successful vaccine development, but the actual delivery and implementation of a mass-vaccination plan is still a few weeks away. In this phase, markets may be particularly sensitive to the stress from mounting COVID-19 infections and deaths, and slow-or-no developments around a meaningful fiscal stimulus and support package for US consumers and the economy.


Outlook


Looking ahead, economic calendar for this has a few important look out’s, industrial production data is expected from major economies. Also, preliminary Service and Manufacturing PMI numbers are expected from major economies.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Dec 15, 2020 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.