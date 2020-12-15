Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

After a see-saw week of trading, gold prices ended the week in green, roughly in-line with where they started. The week’s news flow and trading action have underlined just how closely risk appetites and safe-haven assets are tied to fiscal stimulus negotiations in the US. Gold prices traded with limited volatility, marking a high of ~$1880 and low of ~$1825, on other hand Silver marked a high of $25 and, low of $23.60. Practically speaking, in December we’re caught in a middle ground where markets have burned off the boost from Moderna and Pfizer’s announcements of successful vaccine development, but the actual delivery and implementation of a mass-vaccination plan is still a few weeks away. In this phase, markets may be particularly sensitive to the stress from mounting COVID-19 infections and deaths, and slow-or-no developments around a meaningful fiscal stimulus and support package for US consumers and the economy.

Outlook

Looking ahead, economic calendar for this has a few important look out’s, industrial production data is expected from major economies. Also, preliminary Service and Manufacturing PMI numbers are expected from major economies.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.