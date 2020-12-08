PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Precious metals prices had a slow start at the beginning of the last week, as the risk-on sentiment that dominated markets end-to-end continued to agitate the commodities space.

Broker Research
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:01 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Precious metals prices had a slow start at the beginning of the last week, as the risk-on sentiment that dominated markets end-to-end continued to agitate the commodities space. Equities were at the all-time high levels, investors were eager to cash out of their gold positions in a reach for yield. The metal shed more than $15/oz while silver spot prices briefly fell below $22/oz at the start of the week. Although, as the market progressed towards the end of the week, gold prices were trading significantly higher, amidst the continuous updates regarding the Covid relief bill and significant rise in the Covid cases globally.


Outlook


Looking ahead, economic calendar is fairly light, although all eyes will be on the updates regarding the vaccine and the stimulus package announcement from the US. That said, the stage has been firmly set for “new” stimulus bill negotiations to dominate market sentiment through the headlines this week. This might trigger volatility in the market; therefore it is advised to maintain a cautious approach.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly
first published: Dec 8, 2020 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.