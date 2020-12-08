Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Precious metals prices had a slow start at the beginning of the last week, as the risk-on sentiment that dominated markets end-to-end continued to agitate the commodities space. Equities were at the all-time high levels, investors were eager to cash out of their gold positions in a reach for yield. The metal shed more than $15/oz while silver spot prices briefly fell below $22/oz at the start of the week. Although, as the market progressed towards the end of the week, gold prices were trading significantly higher, amidst the continuous updates regarding the Covid relief bill and significant rise in the Covid cases globally.

Outlook

Looking ahead, economic calendar is fairly light, although all eyes will be on the updates regarding the vaccine and the stimulus package announcement from the US. That said, the stage has been firmly set for “new” stimulus bill negotiations to dominate market sentiment through the headlines this week. This might trigger volatility in the market; therefore it is advised to maintain a cautious approach.

