Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Gold has been trading in a broad $100 range i.e. from $1850- 1950 since the past few weeks and volatility has died down amidst a lot of confusion over the stimulus package from the US. After two green bars in the last two weeks, we witnessed a ‘red’ in the chart, amidst series of updates from different sources creating ambiguity in the market. During the time, when US elections are just a few weeks away noise in the market is quite natural, although apart from that there are various updates like the development of the Covid relief bill, fresh update on the trade war and Brexit front which are contributing towards the volatility in the market. This week we also had the Global growth forecast report from IMF where according to them, World GDP could shrink -4.4% vs - 5.4% estimate in June, pressurizing the metal further. On the other hand, comments from central banks, sudden surge in the Covid cases in Europe and few states US etc. and few other factors are creating a strong floor for the metal. Hence, updates on these few important factors will be important to watch for.

Outlook

All the updates and events including the US presidential elections will impact the market, amidst these updates we expect a side ways to positive move for the gold prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.