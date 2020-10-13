Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Gold prices traded in a broad range, amidst many important events and data points which were lined up that contributed to the volatility, price movement was limited to a ~$60 range, marking a high of $1936 and low of $1877. Comments from President Trump were the highlight as market participants focused on his health after the news about him getting tested positive for COVID, gave a slight jerk to the market. Apart from that, President Trump also added to the volatility in the market after he mentioned to pause talks over the Corona relief bill, few days after making an opposite statement thereby giving a jerk to the metal prices.

Outlook

Looking ahead to this week, economic docket have a very few very important ‘look outs’, important inflation and industrial production data is expected from major economies; if this data is recorded better than expectation it will support the greenback, keeping precious metal under pressure.

