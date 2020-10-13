172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|precious-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-12-5957401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold prices traded in a broad range, amidst many important events and data points which were lined up that contributed to the volatility, price movement was limited to a ~$60 range, marking a high of $1936 and low of $1877.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold prices traded in a broad range, amidst many important events and data points which were lined up that contributed to the volatility, price movement was limited to a ~$60 range, marking a high of $1936 and low of $1877. Comments from President Trump were the highlight as market participants focused on his health after the news about him getting tested positive for COVID, gave a slight jerk to the market. Apart from that, President Trump also added to the volatility in the market after he mentioned to pause talks over the Corona relief bill, few days after making an opposite statement thereby giving a jerk to the metal prices.


Outlook


Looking ahead to this week, economic docket have a very few very important ‘look outs’, important inflation and industrial production data is expected from major economies; if this data is recorded better than expectation it will support the greenback, keeping precious metal under pressure.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.