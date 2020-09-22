Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly

Gold prices continued to remain under pressure last week as dollar traded firm, better-than-expected economic data and fresh updates from central banks kept precious metal prices in check. Gold is consolidating in a narrow range with limited volatility, despite the increased tensions between US and China it has marked a high of $1,983 and low of $1,938 during the week. Silver prices, meanwhile, have continued to consolidate above $27/oz. Apart from trade war and other uncertainties, one of the story that was in the headline was the continuing stalemate in the US Congress that has halted attempts to pass a second and eagerly needed fiscal stimulus bill. With the election also being right around the corner there is a lot of speculation regarding the coronavirus relief bill in the market which is affecting the movement in the market.

Outlook

Looking ahead to this week, economic docket have a few important ‘look outs’, housing number from the US and preliminary manufacturing and services PMI number are expected from major economies. Also Fed governor Powell is expected to give a speech which could bring in some volatility. Market participants will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and with that investors will also continue to keep an eye on the US-China trade relationship and other uncertainties hovering in the market.

