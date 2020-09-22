Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold prices continued to remain under pressure last week as dollar traded firm, better-than-expected economic data and fresh updates from central banks kept precious metal prices in check.
Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly
Gold prices continued to remain under pressure last week as dollar traded firm, better-than-expected economic data and fresh updates from central banks kept precious metal prices in check. Gold is consolidating in a narrow range with limited volatility, despite the increased tensions between US and China it has marked a high of $1,983 and low of $1,938 during the week. Silver prices, meanwhile, have continued to consolidate above $27/oz. Apart from trade war and other uncertainties, one of the story that was in the headline was the continuing stalemate in the US Congress that has halted attempts to pass a second and eagerly needed fiscal stimulus bill. With the election also being right around the corner there is a lot of speculation regarding the coronavirus relief bill in the market which is affecting the movement in the market.
Outlook
Looking ahead to this week, economic docket have a few important ‘look outs’, housing number from the US and preliminary manufacturing and services PMI number are expected from major economies. Also Fed governor Powell is expected to give a speech which could bring in some volatility. Market participants will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and with that investors will also continue to keep an eye on the US-China trade relationship and other uncertainties hovering in the market.
