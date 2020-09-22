172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|precious-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-11-5870011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold prices continued to remain under pressure last week as dollar traded firm, better-than-expected economic data and fresh updates from central banks kept precious metal prices in check.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold prices continued to remain under pressure last week as dollar traded firm, better-than-expected economic data and fresh updates from central banks kept precious metal prices in check. Gold is consolidating in a narrow range with limited volatility, despite the increased tensions between US and China it has marked a high of $1,983 and low of $1,938 during the week. Silver prices, meanwhile, have continued to consolidate above $27/oz. Apart from trade war and other uncertainties, one of the story that was in the headline was the continuing stalemate in the US Congress that has halted attempts to pass a second and eagerly needed fiscal stimulus bill. With the election also being right around the corner there is a lot of speculation regarding the coronavirus relief bill in the market which is affecting the movement in the market.



Outlook


Looking ahead to this week, economic docket have a few important ‘look outs’, housing number from the US and preliminary manufacturing and services PMI number are expected from major economies. Also Fed governor Powell is expected to give a speech which could bring in some volatility. Market participants will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and with that investors will also continue to keep an eye on the US-China trade relationship and other uncertainties hovering in the market.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly

