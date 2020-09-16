172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|precious-metals-weekly-report-motilal-oswal-10-5847761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Precious Metals Weekly Report: Motilal Oswal

According to Motilal Oswal, Gold prices ended the week in green after recording minimal volatility on back of rapid movement in dollar which showed strength against its major crosses.

Broker Research

Motilal Oswal's report on Precious Metals Weekly


Gold prices ended the week in green after recording minimal volatility on back of rapid movement in dollar which showed strength against its major crosses. Limited volatility was witnessed in gold prices as it marked a high of $1975 and low of $1911, same was the case for silver where it tested $27.75 on the upside and a low of $25.98. Increased uncertainty between the US and China saw no further progress and kept the volatility low for the dollar as well as the yellow metal. Dollar remained supported at lower levels following betterthan-expected economic numbers from the US.


Outlook


Looking ahead to this week, the main economic focus will be on the FOMC policy statement and press conference, Fed governor J Powell’s statements will be very important to watch for. In the headlines, it looks like we could be headed for another ratchet higher in US-China trade tensions, and the fact that US Congress seems to be getting farther away from passing a new economic stimulus bill which may continue putting pressure on stocks and other risk-sensitive assets.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Precious Metals Weekly #Recommendations

