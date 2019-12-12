Prakash Industries up 5% on winning bid for a coal mine

Availability of coal from the Bhaskarpara coal mine will substantially enhance the operating margins of the company.
Prakash Industries shares rose 5 percent in the early trade on December 12 after the company declared that its bid for the Bhaskarpara coal mine has been successful.
The company had participated in the eighth tranche of coal blocks auction conducted by Coal Ministry and emerged as the highest bidder for the Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh, company said in the BSE release.
The company on December 11, received a communication from the nominated authority i.e. Ministry of Coal, Government of India, declaring the company as the successful bidder for the coal mine.
It is now required to execute the coal mine development and production agreement with the nominated authority, subsequent to which the vesting order will be issued to the company.
Availability of coal from the Bhaskarpara coal mine will substantially enhance the operating margins of the company.At 09:22 hrs, Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 42.00, up Rs 0.65, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.