Prakash Industries gains 6% on commencing mining operations at Odisha

Shares of Prakash Industries rose more than six percent intraday on November 4 after the company commenced mining operation in Odisha.

After obtaining the mining lease and all statutory clearances, it has has commenced mining operations at Sirkagutu iron and manganese ore mine at Keonjhar (Odisha), the company said in a release.

Extraction of minerals from mines is expected to pick up from November.

This is an important milestone for the company and the extraction of iron ore will result in significant cost reduction in iron ore cost, which is a key input for steel making, thereby improving the company's operating margin, it added.