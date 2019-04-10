Praj Industries surges 7% on collaboration with Gevo Inc

Praj Industries surged 7 percent intraday on April 10 after the company signed a Construction License Agreement (CLA) with US-based Gevo, Inc to offer technology for production of high energy renewable aviation jet fuels.

The company in its BSE release said that the agreement was signed to commercialise the technology for production of isobutanol using sugary-based feedstock, such as juice, syrup and molasses.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 168 and 52-week low of Rs 72.50 on 7 March 2018 and 6 July 2018, respectively.

At 0946 hrs, Praj Industries was quoting Rs 147.45, up 6.96 percent on the BSE.