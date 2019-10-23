App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Praj Industries gains 5% on robust Q2 numbers

Currently, it is trading 32.23 percent below its 52-week high and 21.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Praj Industries rose 5.4 percent intraday on October 23 after the company had reported robust numbers post Q2FY20 numbers.

The company's September quarter net profit was up 81.2 percent at Rs 16.1 crore versus Rs 8.9 crore in the same quarter in 2018.

The revenue was up 17.2 percent at Rs 294.1 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 20.9 percent at Rs 16.7 crore while the margin was at 5.7 percent.

At 14:42 hrs, Praj Industries was quoting at Rs 114.85, up Rs 3.25, or 2.91 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 168 and the 52-week low of Rs 93.45 on March 7 and August 23 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.23 percent below its 52-week high and 21.83 percent above its 52-week low.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.