Praj Industries gains 5% on robust Q2 numbers

Shares of Praj Industries rose 5.4 percent intraday on October 23 after the company had reported robust numbers post Q2FY20 numbers.

The company's September quarter net profit was up 81.2 percent at Rs 16.1 crore versus Rs 8.9 crore in the same quarter in 2018.

The revenue was up 17.2 percent at Rs 294.1 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 20.9 percent at Rs 16.7 crore while the margin was at 5.7 percent.

At 14:42 hrs, Praj Industries was quoting at Rs 114.85, up Rs 3.25, or 2.91 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 168 and the 52-week low of Rs 93.45 on March 7 and August 23 respectively.