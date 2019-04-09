Prabhat Telecoms hits 52-week high on signing distributor agreement

Shares of Prabhat Telecoms touched 52-week high of Rs 402.80, rising 1 percent intraday Tuesday after it signed distributor agreement with Xmi Pte.

The company in its press release said that it has entered into a distributor agreement with Xmi Pte (Hong Kong) for distributing telecom accessories and other accessories as manufactured products in Delhi and NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal of the Republic of India to specific retailors on non-exclusive basis.

At 10:17 hrs Prabhat Telecoms was quoting at Rs 402.80, up Rs 4.30, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

