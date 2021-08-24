MARKET NEWS

Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Power stocks in focus as govt aims to garner Rs 45,200 crore by monetising transmission assets

The transmission assets considered for monetisation during FY 2022-25 aggregate to 28,608 circuit (ckt) kms

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
Power stocks were in focus in the morning trade on August 24, a  day after the government announced an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore asset monetisation plan spread over four years.

The government aims to garner over Rs 45,200 crore through monetising power transmission assets by FY 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

The transmission assets considered for monetisation during FY 2022-25 aggregate to 28,608 circuit (ckt) km. These include transmission assets of 400 KV and above of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

The total value of assets considered for monetisation is estimated at Rs 45,200 crore over FY 2022-25, the NMP document said.

The BSE Power Index added over 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, NTPC, Adani Green, Power Grid, KEC International.

The transmission assets considered for monetisation depend on factors such as transmission charges, asset availability and asset mix. The indicative monetisation value of the transmission assets has been considered based on a factor of Rs 1.58 crore per ckt km.
 With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Aug 24, 2021 09:50 am

