172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|power-mech-shares-up-10-on-orders-worth-rs-1311-crore-5792491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech shares up 10% on orders worth Rs 1,311 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 800 and 52-week low Rs 310 on 11 February 2020 and 27 May 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Power Mech Projects share price gained nearly 10 percent intraday on September 3 after the company received a letter of intent/L1 intimation for the work orders worth Rs 1,311.70 crore.

The work orders include a project on EPC basis in the state of Karnataka worth Rs 555.13 crore from NHAI. This is a joint venture between Power Mech and SRC Infra in the ratio of Power Mech 60 percent and SRC infra 40 percent respectively.

The other project is widening and upgradation to 2 lanes with paved shoulder configuration and geometric improvement on Aizawl-Tuipang Section of NH-54 in the State of Mizoram (Package-7) worth Rs 446.40 crore from NHIDCL. This is a JV between Power Mech and SRC Infra in the ratio of Power Mech 74 percent and SRC infra 26 percent respectively.

Close

It also got a contract worth Rs 176.17 crore from LMB.

related news

The other contracts include doubling of BVRM NS section on Vijayawada division of south-central railway in Andhra Pradesh which is worth Rs 35 crore and Yard Modification works at MIM as per the revised ESP in connection with doubling of the railway line between Gudivada-Machilipatnam stations of Vijayawada worth Rs 32 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

It received O&M of Ash Handling Plant of 3x660MW Talwandi Sabo Power in Punjab worth Rs 21 crore from Steag and balance Misc civil works worth Rs 46 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

At 11:43 hrs Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 463.00, up Rs 29.10, or 6.71 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 800 and 52-week low Rs 310 on 11 February 2020 and 27 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.13 percent below its 52-week high and 49.35 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Power Mech Projects

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.