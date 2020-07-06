App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech share price gains 7% on winning projects worth Rs 1,507 crore

The company has received Sand Mining contracts from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation worth of Rs 477 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Power Mech Projects share price gained over 7 percent intraday on July 6 after the company won projects worth Rs 1,507 crore.

The company has received Sand Mining contracts from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation worth of Rs 477 crore.

It has bagged civil & architectural works of coal handling plant (CHP) area of all units 5x800 MW at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, at Dameracherla, Nalgonda district in Telangana, India for a contract price of Rs 290 crore to be executed over 26 months.

Also, the consortium with Pune based Thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt Ltd has been placed the lowest bidder for the EPC tender called by NMDC for the turnkey job of the proposed 12 MIPA installation of the third screening and crushing plant of iron ore at Kirandul, Chattisgarh state.

The total value of the bid is Rs 1,229 crore excluding taxes and the share of Power Mech Projects is Rs 740 crore around 60% as leader of the consortium. The contract is to be executed over 33 months.

At 14:47 hrs Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 484.60, up Rs 15.65, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Power Mech Projects

