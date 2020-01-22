App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech share price gains 3% on orders win worth Rs 351cr

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Power Mech Projects share price gained 3.3 percent intraday on January 22 after the company won orders worth Rs 351 crore.

The company has received a letter of award/work orders including civil and architectural works of all buildings structures & associated works of Coal, Ash, Lime and Gypsum handling plant and supply part of civil & architectural works for CHP, AHP & misc. work for 2x660 MW Maitree Rampal Project, Bangladesh to be completed in a period of 20 months for a total contract price of Rs 211 crore awarded by BHEL.

The other order includes operation and maintenance services for 2*660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie (MP) for a period of five years for a total contract price of Rs 140 crore awarded by Jayprakash Power Ventures.

At 09:56 hrs, Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 738, up Rs 20.05, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,164.15 and 52-week low Rs 562.10 on 29 May 2019 and 11 December 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.61 percent below its 52-week high and 31.29 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Power Mech Projects

