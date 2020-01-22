Power Mech share price gains 3% on orders win worth Rs 351cr

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,164.15 and 52-week low Rs 562.10 on 29 May, 2019 and 11 December, 2019, respectively.
Power Mech Projects share price gained 3.3 percent intraday on January 22 after the company won orders worth Rs 351 crore.
The company has received a letter of award/work orders including civil and architectural works of all buildings structures & associated works of Coal, Ash, Lime and Gypsum handling plant and supply part of civil & architectural works for CHP, AHP & misc. work for 2x660 MW Maitree Rampal Project, Bangladesh to be completed in a period of 20 months for a total contract price of Rs 211 crore awarded by BHEL.
The other order includes operation and maintenance services for 2*660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie (MP) for a period of five years for a total contract price of Rs 140 crore awarded by Jayprakash Power Ventures.
At 09:56 hrs, Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 738, up Rs 20.05, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,164.15 and 52-week low Rs 562.10 on 29 May 2019 and 11 December 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 36.61 percent below its 52-week high and 31.29 percent above its 52-week low.