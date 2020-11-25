PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech share price gains 3% after Bekem Infra Projects buys 1 lakh shares

Power Mech Projects share price was up 3 percent intraday on November 25 after Bekem Infra Projects acquired 1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 395.22 per share, according to data available on BSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 412, up Rs 9.75, or 2.42 percent at 09:51 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 415 and an intraday low of Rs 404.

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 7.93 times and was trading with volumes of 10,815 shares, compared to its five day average of 61,181 shares, a decrease of -82.32 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with low debt

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Power Mech Projects

