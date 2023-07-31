Power Mech Projects surges 20% on mine development contract win from SAIL

A special purpose vehicle will also be formed to undertake the project

Share price of Power Mech Projects surged 20 percent on July 31 after the company said it had won a mine development contract worth Rs 30,438 crore from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Power Mech Projects has been awarded a mine development and operation (MOO) project located in Jharia Coal Fields, Ohanbad in Jharkhand, over the contract period - where 28 years will be the concession period of the mine including two years of development period.

The project has total coal extraction reserves of 96.78 MT with an annual capacity of 4 MTPA and over burden removal during the project period is over 535.29 MBCM.

The project has been awarded to a consortium of Power Mech Projects Limited (PMPL) and PC Patel Infra, wherein PMPL is the consortium leader with 74 percent equity stake and PC Patel Infra will hold 26 percent stake. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will also be formed to undertake the project.