Power Mech Projects share price jumps 11%, hits new 52-week high after HDFC MF buys 1.3 lakh shares

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Mech Projects share price jumped over 11 percent intraday on June 4, a day after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.3 lakh equity shares of the company.

Shares of Power Mech Projects surged after HDFC Mutual Fund bought nearly 1 percent stake in the construction and engineering company via open market.

HDFC MF, on June 3, purchased 130,000 shares, representing 0.88 percent stake, in Power Mech Projects for Rs 8.22 crore. The mutual fund had bought these shares at price of Rs 633 per share via block deals on the NSE, exchange data showed.

The stock was trading at Rs 700, up Rs 71.75, or 11.42 percent at 12:07 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 725.80. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 725.80 and an intraday low of Rs 650.

The company is primarily into industrial construction business covering erection, testing and commissioning of projects in power, oil & gas and other industrial and non-power sectors.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.