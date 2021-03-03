Power Mech Projects share price gains 6% on order win worth Rs 734 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Mech Projects share price added 6 percent intraday on March 3 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 734 crore," the company said in a release.

At 12:15 hrs Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 554.40, up Rs 14.40, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 718 and 52-week low Rs 310 on 02 March, 2020 and 27 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.79 percent below its 52-week high and 78.84 percent above its 52-week low.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 602.33 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.92. The dividend yield of the company was 0.18 percent.