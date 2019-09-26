Power Mech Projects rises 3% after bagging orders worth Rs 115 crore

Power Mech Projects rose 3 percent intraday on September 26 after winning orders worth Rs 115 crore.

It bagged a Rs 62-crore operation and maintenance services contract for two 600 MW units at coal-based Singareni Thermal Power Plant in Telangana .

The company also bagged a Rs 13-crore contract for electrical and C&I maintenance at NTPC Khargone (2x660 MW) for a period of 36 months.

The other contracts include maintenance of boiler and auxiliaries and BOP at NTPC Khargone of Rs 13 crore and a long-term manitaining job at Meja Thermal Power Plant, which will earn the company Rs 27 crore.