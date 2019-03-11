Power Mech Projects jumps 4% on order win worth Rs 1,238 crore

Shares of Power Mech Projects added 4.5 percent intraday Monday as company received work order from Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The company by way of JV has been awarded contract by Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh for HNSS Project - Supply of water from Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir to HNSS Main Canal, Punganur Branch Canal and Kuppam Branch Canal in Chittoor District through Yogivemana Resevoir Project in Ananthapuram District, Andhra Pradesh (Hydro, Electro - Mechanical works etc.) for a total contract price of Rs 1238 crore.

The said work to be completed within a period 24 months.

The trading window for all designated persons as under Power Mech - Insider Trading Policy will be closed from March 12 to March 13, 2019 (both day inclusive).

At 12:14 hrs Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 975, up Rs 32.55, or 3.45 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here