Power Grid gets board approval for solar PV power project; shares down marginally

Power Grid Corporation of India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Power Grid Corporation of India shares were down marginally at Rs 251.30 on August 2. The company had informed that it received board approval for the implementation of an 85 MW solar PV power project at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 554.91 crore with an implementation schedule of 10 months from the date of award and an O&M phase of 5 years for a solar plant.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company had posted a 6 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 3,542.65 crore in the June quarter of FY24 against Rs 3,765.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 10,436.1 crore from Rs 10,446.08 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 3.4 percent year on year to Rs 9,099.5 crore, with a margin expansion of 290 basis points at 87.2 percent in Q1FY24.

The company’s board recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 and also approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore from the domestic market in the financial year 2024-25 in one or more tranches.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 266.85 on July 31, 2023, after a 52-week low of Rs 186.35 recorded on September 26, 2022.

Currently, the stock is trading 5.83 percent below its 52-week high and 34.85 percent above its 52-week low.