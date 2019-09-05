App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Grid gains 3% on receiving LoI for MP projects

The Letter of Intent includes construction of 400 kV substation and construction of 220 kV substation in Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Power Grid Corporation of India added 3.5 percent intraday on September 5 after the company declared successful bidder for projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish transmission system for intra-state transmission work.

It includes construction of 400 kV substation near Guna and intra-state transmission work associated with construction of 220 kV substation near Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.

Close

The transmission system also comprises associated 400kV, 220kV and 132kV transmission lines in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

related news

The company has received Letter of Intent (LoI) on September 4, 2019.

At 0956 hrs, Power Grid Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 200.60, up Rs 3.75, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.