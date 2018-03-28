Positive on NBFCs & a few midcap IT stocks, says SP Tulsian

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

He spoke at length about Fortis Healthcare, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Bandhan Bank and midcap IT stocks.

Speaking about Talwalkars’ lifestyle business, he said that, “I have never been comfortable on the stock, let me be very clear, and when you see these kind of things which is not even understood by the analyst and the market, there is no point in remaining. I may sound extreme negative but I do not think that these type of things are more for market making and this kind of exercise has never worked, I can give examples also those who have tried to do this but sum of parts will never add up to the old one. It will always be one minus. So I do not think this exercise should be seen in the right spirit and one should avoid the stock.”