App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ponni Trexim sells 12.75 lakh shares of Century Plyboards

On December 17, 2013 Patton International Limited bought 12,75,000 shares of Century Plyboards.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On December 17, 2013 Patton International Limited bought 12,75,000 shares of Century Plyboards at Rs 26.30 on the NSE.


However, Ponni Trexim Pvt Ltd sold 12,75,000 shares at Rs 26.30 on the NSE.


In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 26.15, up Rs 0.60, or 2.35 percent.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 64.20 and 52-week low Rs 23.15 on 11 January, 2013 and 30 August, 2013, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 3.35 per share. (Sep, 2013). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 7.81. The latest book value of the company is Rs 11.22 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.33. The dividend yield of the company was 0.96 percent.



Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Dec 18, 2013 08:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Century Plyboards #Patton International Limited #Ponni Trexim Pvt Ltd

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.