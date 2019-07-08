Ponni Trexim sells 12.75 lakh shares of Century Plyboards

On December 17, 2013 Patton International Limited bought 12,75,000 shares of Century Plyboards at Rs 26.30 on the NSE.

However, Ponni Trexim Pvt Ltd sold 12,75,000 shares at Rs 26.30 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 26.15, up Rs 0.60, or 2.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 64.20 and 52-week low Rs 23.15 on 11 January, 2013 and 30 August, 2013, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 3.35 per share. (Sep, 2013). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 7.81. The latest book value of the company is Rs 11.22 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.33. The dividend yield of the company was 0.96 percent.