Polycab India share price up 4% as Citi maintains buy, raises target

Polycab India share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on January 22 after research house Citi maintained a buy on the stock and raised the target price following December quarter earnings.

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit rose 14.4 percent at Rs 221 crore against Rs 194 crore and revenue was up 23.8 percent at Rs 2,507 crore versus Rs 2,024.8 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 6.8 percent at Rs 339.1 crore, while margin was down at 13.5 percent.

Citi maintained a buy and raised the target to Rs 1,246 from Rs 1,150 per share.

The company's strong revenue growth continued in the third quarter as its cables growth was boosted by exports, while fast moving electrical goods continued to break even, Citi said.

It revised up FY20-21 revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 4-6 percent. The company, it said, remained a top pick in India consumer electrical/durables space.