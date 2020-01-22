App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polycab India share price up 4% as Citi maintains buy, raises target

The company has posted good numbers for the third quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Polycab India share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on January 22 after research house Citi maintained a buy on the stock and raised the target price following December quarter earnings.

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit rose 14.4 percent at Rs 221 crore against Rs 194 crore and revenue was up 23.8 percent at Rs 2,507 crore versus Rs 2,024.8 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 6.8 percent at Rs 339.1 crore, while margin was down at 13.5 percent.

Close

Citi maintained a buy and raised the target to Rs 1,246 from Rs 1,150 per share.

related news

The company's strong revenue growth continued in the third quarter as its cables growth was boosted by exports, while fast moving electrical goods continued to break even, Citi said.

It revised up FY20-21 revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 4-6 percent. The company, it said, remained a top pick in India consumer electrical/durables space.

At 0934 hours, Polycab India was quoting at Rs 1,091, up Rs 8.55, or 0.79 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Polycab India

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.