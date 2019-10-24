Polycab India, PI Industries hit 52-week high post Q2 numbers

Share price of Polycab India and PI Industries rose more than 7 percent intraday on October 24, both hitting 52-week high on the back of better Q2FY20 results.

PI Industries touched Rs 1,448.80 after the company reported 30 percent jump in its September quarter net profit at Rs 122.8 crore against Rs 94.4 crore, while revenue was up 25.5 percent at Rs 907.4 crore versus Rs 723 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 42.6 percent at Rs 191.9 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 250 bps at 21.1 percent.

Polycab India touched 52-week high of Rs 837 after the company's the September quarter net profit was up 116 percent at Rs 193.7 crore against Rs 89.5 crore

Revenue was up 23.7 percent at Rs 2,241.9 crore versus Rs 1,811.8 crore, YoY.