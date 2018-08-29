Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: Vedanta, Gujarat Narmada Valley could return 10-12%

Guiness Securities

Bulls did brisk business on Tuesday as the Nifty touched a new record high in August F&O expiry week. The index has broken out above 11,700 and ended with gains of 0.40 percent to close at 11,738.50 forming a strong bullish candle on the daily scale, signalling strength and momentum in frontline stocks.

The index is continuously trading above its upward trend line (trend line drawn from June 28 to August 16 low) which indicates that this buying momentum may sustain on the higher side towards 11,800 levels, with immediate support seen around 11,620-11,600 levels.

A breach of 11,800 on a closing basis will indicate that the index has the potential to move higher towards 11,930 to 11,960 levels in the short term.

On the daily chart, the relative strength index (RSI) is trading in the overbought zone at 75.42, but no divergence is seen with the underlying price.

The daily moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is trading above the zero line with the positive cross of its signal line, which indicates that the bias could remain sideways to positive in coming trading sessions.

The volatility index ended up by 1.53 percent at 12.42 but is still trading below the crucial 14 mark. A sideways move in VIX suggests a consolidated move in the market.

On the options front, maximum call open interest of 28.30 lakh contracts is seen at 11,800 strike, followed by 11,700 strike, which now holds 21.86 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 37.03 lakh contracts is seen at 11,500 strike, followed by 11,700, which now holds 34.75 lakh contracts.

As per options data, the support level for Nifty is continuously shifting higher on a weekly basis and immediate support is seen around 11,700 and 11,500 levels, whereas 11,800 will act as an immediate hurdle in the August expiry.

Here is a list of top three stocks that could return up to 12 percent in the next 1 month:

Vedanta Ltd: BUY | Close: 230.30 | Target: Rs 255| Stop loss: Rs 217 | Return: 10.73%

After making a marginal consolidation, the stock has given a breakout above Rs 225-226 levels on Tuesday with moderate volumes.

The daily Relative strength index (RSI) is showing positive momentum and (+) DI trading above (-) DI whereas MACD trading around zero line with positive crossover, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Traders can buy the stock at around current levels and add on dips around Rs 224-226 with a stop loss below Rs 217 (closing) for the target of Rs 255.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: BUY | Close: 1285.10 | Target: Rs 1330 | Stop loss: Rs 1250 | Return: 3.49%

After a decent correction, Kotak Bank has bounced from lower levels and has given a breakout above the downward sloping trendline around 1270-1272 levels on Monday with higher volumes in daily scale.

Daily momentum indicator Relative Strength index (RSI) is showing positive momentum along with positive crossover in MACD whereas OBV — On Balance Volume is showing an upward momentum, which indicates decent upside expected in coming trading sessions.

Traders can buy the stock in a range of Rs. 1282-1286 for the upside target of Rs 1330 and a stop loss below Rs. 1250 (closing basis).

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd: BUY | Close: 119.60 | Target: Rs 135 | Stop loss: Rs 110 | Return: 12.88%

In daily scale, the stock has given a breakout from its flag pattern above Rs 116-117 levels on Monday with higher volumes.

In daily scale, Relative strength index (RSI) showing positive momentum and OBV –on balance volume showing upward momentum whereas (+)DI continuously trading above (-)DI and MACD trading above zero line with positive crossover, which indicates limited downside for the stock.

Based on the above observations traders can buy the stock around current levels and add on dips around Rs 115-116 with a stop loss below Rs 110 (closing) for the target of Rs 135.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.