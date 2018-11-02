App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Top three stocks which could return 7% in 1 month

We expect this rally could extend further and the important resistance level to watch is around 10,450-10,550 levels

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

The markets staged a relief rally during the week. The Nifty50 held on to the intermediate rising trendline support zone placed at 10,000-10,100 on the weekly chart.

Relief rally indicates that the higher top higher bottom structure is still intact. The positive divergence on the RSI which was visible in the previous week finally unfolded the way it should.

Going forward, we expect this rally could extend further and the important resistance level to watch is around 10,450-10,550 levels and if the index manages to close above these levels, 10,700 cannot be ruled out in the near term. While support is upgraded to 10,200 from 10,000.

related news

The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, has formed a Doji pattern on the monthly charts after falling sharply. In addition, the index has broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Projections of the breakout indicate that the Bank Nifty has the potential to rally towards its target of 25,800-25,900 in the near term, while important support is seen around the 25,100 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-8% returns in the next 1 month:

Axis Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 652| Stop Loss: Rs 585| Returns 7%

The stock has broken out from the falling channel pattern on the daily charts. The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Axis Bank has also surpassed and sustained above its long-term 200-DEMA. In addition, positive crossovers on the relative strength index (RSI) further indicates that stock has the potential to move higher.

Berger Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 314| Stop Loss: Rs 284| Returns 7%

The stock has been consolidating for the past two weeks and is finally on the verge of breaking out from the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulder’ pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Berger Paints has also surpassed its short as well as long-term moving averages. Rising volumes coupled with positive crossovers on the other oscillators prompts for further upside.

BPCL: Target: Buy| Rs 308| Stop Loss: Rs 275| Returns 8%

The stock has broken out from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart. It has also simultaneously broken out from a falling channel pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Further, a break above Rs 286 would lead to a double bottom pattern as well which would further accentuate our bullish stance on BPCL.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.