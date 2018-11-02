Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Top three stocks which could return 7% in 1 month

IIFL

The markets staged a relief rally during the week. The Nifty50 held on to the intermediate rising trendline support zone placed at 10,000-10,100 on the weekly chart.

Relief rally indicates that the higher top higher bottom structure is still intact. The positive divergence on the RSI which was visible in the previous week finally unfolded the way it should.

Going forward, we expect this rally could extend further and the important resistance level to watch is around 10,450-10,550 levels and if the index manages to close above these levels, 10,700 cannot be ruled out in the near term. While support is upgraded to 10,200 from 10,000.

The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, has formed a Doji pattern on the monthly charts after falling sharply. In addition, the index has broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Projections of the breakout indicate that the Bank Nifty has the potential to rally towards its target of 25,800-25,900 in the near term, while important support is seen around the 25,100 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-8% returns in the next 1 month:

Axis Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 652| Stop Loss: Rs 585| Returns 7%

The stock has broken out from the falling channel pattern on the daily charts. The breakout has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes.

Axis Bank has also surpassed and sustained above its long-term 200-DEMA. In addition, positive crossovers on the relative strength index (RSI) further indicates that stock has the potential to move higher.

Berger Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 314| Stop Loss: Rs 284| Returns 7%

The stock has been consolidating for the past two weeks and is finally on the verge of breaking out from the ‘Inverse Head and Shoulder’ pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Berger Paints has also surpassed its short as well as long-term moving averages. Rising volumes coupled with positive crossovers on the other oscillators prompts for further upside.

BPCL: Target: Buy| Rs 308| Stop Loss: Rs 275| Returns 8%

The stock has broken out from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily chart. It has also simultaneously broken out from a falling channel pattern on the smaller time frame chart.

Further, a break above Rs 286 would lead to a double bottom pattern as well which would further accentuate our bullish stance on BPCL.

The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.