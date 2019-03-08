App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Time to book some profits in small & midcaps

It is advisable to take some profit off the table at the current juncture in the mid and small-caps and wait for a decent throwback to renter at lower levels.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hadrien Mendonca

The Nifty50 enjoyed a strong up move in the past three weeks and interestingly, support levels are also shifting higher which is a

positive development.

However, the February 2019 swing high at 11,118 level is acting as a very crucial resistance zone for the Nifty. A break above this stiff resistance would lead to a decent rally in the coming weeks.

Hadrien Mendonca
Hadrien Mendonca
Senior Technical Analyst|IIFL

On the other hand, Bank Nifty has shown immense strength which has already broken out from a ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern on the daily chart.

In addition, the index has also broken past the 27,785 January 9 swing highs and also closed above the same. In my opinion, the next phase of the rally is likely to be led by the banking space. The important support on the downside is seen around the 27,500 zone.

The broader indices have participated in the past two weeks and have outperformed significantly. However, going forward, some profit

booking is likely in the near term.

It is advisable to take some profit off the table at the current juncture in the mid and smallcaps and wait for a decent throwback to renter at lower levels.

Following is a list of stocks that could deliver up to 6-9% returns in the next 1 month:

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| Target: Rs 7,194| Stop Loss: Rs 6,350| Upside 9%

The stock witnessed strong gains for the third consecutive week and has also broken out from the Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the weekly chart.

We expect the current momentum to get extended further towards a potential target of Rs 7194 levels in the medium term.

Allahabad Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 61.5| Stop Loss: Rs 53.25| Upside 10%

The stock has shown immense strength in the recent past and has also broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart.

It has also surpassed its 100-days weekly exponential moving average. Projections indicate that the stock has the potential to rally towards Rs 61.5 in the medium term.

KNR Construction: Buy| Target: Rs 250| Stop Loss: Rs 226| Upside 7%

Our weekly chart analysis suggests that the stock has broken out from an inverse Head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart indicating that every decline from here on should be an opportunity to accumulate. Projections indicate that the stock has the potential to rally by another 7 percent in the medium-term.

(The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:19 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Babul Supriyo to Play an Integral Part in Srijit Mukherji's Film on Ne ...

Women's Day Special: This Twenty-year-old Rapper From Kolkata is a Tre ...

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor to Join BJP? OBC Lea ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Tata Motors to Supply Tigor EVs in New Delhi, Signs MoU with Wise Trav ...

22 Terrorist Training Camps Active in Pakistan, 9 of Them Belong to Je ...

'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Sag ...

Warner Bros CEO Under Scanner Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

This is Not Fake News, Tim Cook Really is Now Tim Apple on Twitter

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Centre approves major reforms for Indian Army: Changes include relocat ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Women's employment plunges to 26% in 2018 from 36.7% in 2005; lack of ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

International Women's Day 2019: The women behind the stylish Alia Bhat ...

Gauahar Khan on Kashmiri vendor attacks: Speak up! Stop the hate! Stop ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.