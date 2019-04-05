App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty likely to consolidate in 11,400-11,800 range

Broader market resumed up move in the last six sessions after forming a higher base at the support area. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap has recorded faster retracement, signifying inherent strength.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dharmesh Shah

The weekly price action formed a strong bull candle, which settled above the previous week high wave candle indicating a continuation of the positive momentum.

The across sector participation supported by improving the market breadth and above average trading volumes signifies inherent strength of the market.

Dharmesh Shah
Dharmesh Shah
Head Technical|ICICI Direct.com Research

However, after the recent strong up move of more than 11 percent in the last six weeks on the daily and weekly stochastic has entered overbought territory (at 95) along with negative divergence on the daily RSI oscillator, suggesting impending breather near the all-time high (11760) is likely in the coming week.

We expect the index to consolidate in the broad range of 11,800-11,400 with stock-specific action as we are entering into Q4 FY19 earning season.

The broader market resumed up move in the last six sessions after forming a higher base at the support area. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap has recorded faster retracement, signifying inherent strength.

We believe, the higher base formation has helped to cool off the overbought condition, in turn making market healthier. Thus, we recommend investors accumulate quality stocks

Here are two stocks that could give 9-17% return in the 1-6 months:

PVR: Buy| LTP: Rs 1657| Target: 1805| Stop Loss: Rs 1555| Upside – 9%| Time Frame 6 months

The share price of PVR Limited has formed a higher bottom around Rs 1430 during February 2019 which validates the change of polarity principle as May-November 2018 resistance now reverses its role as support.

From a structural perspective, the current up move augurs well and reinforces positive stance for an impending breakout above life-time highs of 1665 in the coming weeks

The short-term support for the stock is placed around 1555 levels.

We expect the stock to resolve higher in coming months and head towards 1805, which is 123.6% retracement of entire decline during April 2017 – July 2018 (1655-1062).

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Buy| LTP: Rs 467| Target: Rs 550| Stop Loss: Rs 405| Upside – 17%| Time Frame 6 Months

The share price of Kansai Nerolac Paints is at the cusp of a falling channel breakout containing entire decline since high of Dec’17 (614) signalling a reversal of the secondary corrective trend and offers fresh entry opportunity for the next leg of the up move.

The stock has already taken 15 months to retrace just 80% of the previous 12 month’s up move from 319 to 614, a slower retracement of the previous major rising segment signals positive price structure and indicates strength.

The short term support for the stock is placed around 405 levels as it is the 61.8% retracement of the previous up move 343 to 499.

We expect the stock to resolve higher in the coming months. The favourable risk-reward set-up offers a fresh entry opportunity for upside toward 560 as it is 80% retracement of the entire decline (614 to 343).

(The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:26 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woes Deepen for Jet Airways as Lessor Avolon Seeks to de-Register Two ...

News18 Daybreak | LK Advani Says BJP Critics Aren't 'Anti-National' in ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Announce Matric Result Soon ...

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be Out by Last Week of May at cbse.nic.in ...

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Today; Steps, Direct Link H ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Low Intake of Grains, Lack of Nutrients Causes Hundreds of Deaths in I ...

'Made In Heaven' Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is 'IMDb Breakout Star', He ...

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.