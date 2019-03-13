Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'Nifty could move towards 11,450; buy on dips'

Shitij Gandhi

Bulls took a charge on the Street this week as Nifty50 hit 11,300 mark on March 12 following positive global cues. Tracking the momentum, BankNifty hit a fresh record high.

On the derivative front, 11,000 put strikes hold with maximum open interest (OI) of nearly 40 lakh shares which should act as major support for Nifty in March series.

The call writers are seen shifting to a higher band which clearly indicates strength in the current trend. On the technical front as well, Nifty has given a breakout after a prolong consolidation of nearly three months which may keep bears on the back foot for now.

We believe as long as Nifty is trading above 11,000 levels, the current trend is likely to move towards 11,450 and every dip should be used as a buying opportunity.

On the higher side, 11,450-11,500 will act as immediate resistance while 11,200-11,180 will act as a key support level for the index.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 9-12% return in the next 1 month:

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy| Target: Rs 855| Stop Loss: Rs 725| Upside 11%

The stock has been trading in the narrow range of about 740-710 from the last three weeks and has been consistently taking support at its 200-day exponential moving average on the daily time frame.

The prices took a V-shaped recovery this week along with large volume and formed a rounding bottom pattern on the daily charts.

The positive divergence on the secondary oscillators is also pointing towards more upside in prices. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 770-774 for the upside target of 855 levels and a stop loss below 725.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Buy| Target: Rs 1,524| Stop Loss: Rs 1,270| Upside 12%

The stock has been trading in a downward sloping channel since November 2018 with the formation of a lower high and lower bottom pattern on the weekly interval.

However, since last month, the stock took support around its 200-days exponential moving average on the weekly charts and gave a sharp rise thereon.

This month we have observed a fresh breakout in the prices above the falling trend line of the sloping channel. Also, the stock has managed to close above its long-term moving averages on the daily interval as well.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1360-1370 for the upside target of 1524 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1270.

IndusInd Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 1,702| Stop Loss: Rs 1,480| Upside 9%

After taking support around 1450 levels, the stock has risen back sharply above 1520 levels in the recent past. However, from the last four to five trading sessions some consolidation has been seen in the range of 1540-1500 levels along with consistent buying on every dip.

The stock has given a fresh breakout above the key resistance level of 1560 and on technical ground, a breakout above the bullish flag pattern can also be observed.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 1560-1570 for the upside target of 1702 levels and a stop loss below 1480.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.