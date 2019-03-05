Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'Nifty consolidates, real action lies in broader market'

Sameet Chavan

During the initial part of the past week, Nifty50 remained under a bit of pressure due to rising geopolitical concerns on the domestic as well as the global front.

During the latter half, the geopolitical concerns on the domestic front eased off a bit due to some positive developments and this clearly had a rub-off effect at the opening on Friday.

We started the day with a decent upside gap which was followed by a long consolidation in our benchmark index. In fact, the index remained in a slender range throughout the day by maintaining its positive posture.

Eventually, the Nifty managed to close the week with gains of about seven-tenths of a percent. As far as levels are concerned, the index has not gone anywhere and hence, we are still trapped in a trading range of 200 points i.e. 10,930–10,730.

Only a sustainable breakout in either direction would lead to some trending move. Till then, one should avoid trading aggressively.

However, having said that, we have been quite vocal about the fact that the broader market is showing some signs of revival and this is what we have experienced in the week gone by.

In fact, on Friday, we saw some blown up moves in a bunch of individual stocks. Hence, it’s better to focus on such potential candidates rather than just scratching our heads, tracking a tick by tick movement in the index.

On Friday, the other heavyweight pocket ‘banking’ did extremely well as we saw the entire PSU banking space witnessing a stellar rally. Also, few midcap private banking names, too, did not stay back and they contributed considerably in Friday’s move.

But, the real outshining pocket was ‘Pharmaceutical’ especially the mid-sized beaten down counters, some of which had an eye-popping move towards the fag end of the day.

Here are 2 stocks that could give 6-10% return in the next 14-21 sessions:

IndusInd Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,514.10| Target: Rs 1,600| Stop Loss: Rs 1,465| Time 14-21 sessions| Upside 6%

After a period of silence for more than four weeks, the stock prices seem to be back in momentum by crossing above the higher range seen in the last few weeks of consolidation.

In addition, on the daily chart, prices have closed above the higher range of the Bollinger band indicating a strong trending move in the near-term post its recent long consolidation.

Moreover, momentum oscillator i.e. RSI has given a fresh buy signal with its smoothened moving average. Looking at technical parameters, we sense that a strong upside from the current levels cannot be ruled out.

Thus, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs.1600 over the next 14 – 21 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.1465.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy| LTP: Rs 950.25| Target: Rs 1,050| Stop Loss: Rs 892| Time 14-21 sessions| Upside 10.50%

The stock price has broken above its resistance zone of multiple highs placed at Rs 930 levels. The said level acted as a strong supply zone for three times in the last five months and a break above the same now indicates a change of polarity.

Technically, averages and oscillators are well placed in a positive zone and with prices entering into unchartered territory, we sense a good momentum move in the counter in the near term.

Thus, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs.1050 over the next 14 – 21 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.892.

(The author is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.