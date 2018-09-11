Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Near-term trend turns bearish; Buy Mahindra CIE, ABB for 8-9% return

Nandish Shah

The Nifty fell sharply on Monday on the back of weaker rupee and negative global cues where it fell by 150 points to close at 11,438 levels. The Nifty also closed below its 5 and 20-days SMA indicating weakness for the short-term.

During the last week, the Nifty has retraced more than 50 percent of the entire fall seen from all-time high of 11,760 to 11,394, the recent low.

To negate the bearish implications developed in the previous week, the Nifty has to surpass the crucial resistance of 61.8% retracement, which is placed at 11,620. On the lower side, 11,340 and 11,200 would act as a support.

In the derivatives also, we have seen short positions being built in the Nifty and Bank Nifty Futures’ on Monday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs’) created fresh shorts in the index and Stock Futures’ during the last week.

Amongst the Options, Calls have been written at 11500-11600 levels. Considering the technical and derivative evidence discussed, we believe that the short-term trend for Nifty is bearish and could see downside levels of 11340 and 11200. A Stop loss in Nifty shorts should be kept at 11620.

Here is a list of top three stock which could give 8-9% return in the next one month:

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 297.80| Target Rs. 325 | Stop-Loss: Rs 285 | Return 9%

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart on Monday by closing above the resistance level of 290 to close at ten years high with higher volumes.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. The stock has been trading above its 20, 50 and 200-DMA, indicating positional uptrend.

Therefore, we recommend buying Mahindra CIE for the upside target of 325 and keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 285.

ABB India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1373| Target: Rs. 1480 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1300 | Return 8%

ABB has given a breakout on the daily chart on Monday by closing above its 200-Day SMA with higher volumes. The stock price has been making higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.

The short-term moving averages are trading above the long-term moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. The momentum indicators and Oscillators are indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.

Therefore, we recommend buying ABB for the upside target of 1480, and keeping a stop loss below 1300.

Manappuram Finance Ltd: Sell| LTP: 91| Target: Rs. 84 | Stop-Loss: Rs 95 | Return 8%

Manppuram Finance has broken down from the bearish head and shoulder pattern by closing below 93 levels on the weekly charts. The stock price has also closed at a new 52-week low with higher volumes on Monday.

The stock price is trading below its 5, 20 and 200-day SMA indicating a bearish trend for the short to medium term. NBFC as a sector looking week on the charts. Therefore, we recommend selling Manappuram Finance for the downside target of 84 and keeping a stop loss at 95.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.