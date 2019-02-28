Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Feb series expiry likely to be in 10,700-11,000 range

Rupak De

The market witnessed bouts of volatility throughout the session on Wednesday on the back of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The near-term sentiment has weakened slightly with a negative close at the end of the day.

On the higher end, 10,920 once again acted as resistance where 61.80% retracement of the previous fall from 11,118 to 10,585 is pegged.

On the options front, maximum open interest position is visible in 11,000 CE (53.26Lakh shares) and 10,400 PE (30.15Lakh shares); followed by 10,900 CE (28.83Lakh shares) and 10,700 PE (24.69Lakh shares).

On the daily frame, the index has closed just above the 20-EMA (10,805) which is expected to act as the line of polarity in the near term. Failure to sustain above which may induce some more selling in the market.

On the higher end, 10,920 is likely to continue acting as resistance; sustained trades above which may lead to rally towards 11,100.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks which could give 7-8% return in the next 1 month:

SBI: Buy| LTP: Rs.267.65 | Target Rs 291| Stop Loss Rs.254| Upside 8.50%

The stock has been resting around 80 percent retracement of the previous rally from 247 to 307. In addition, an Anti-Cypher pattern has formed on the daily chart of the stock which suggests a recovery in the price in the days to come.

The daily RSI (14) is seen to have moved out of the oversold zone and currently in a positive crossover. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 265-270 for the target of 291 and a stop loss below 254.

Coal India: Buy| LTP: Rs.221.55 | Target Rs 240| Stop Loss Rs.213| Upside 8%

The price has moved above sharply above its recent downwards consolidation. In addition, the price has closed above its 20-EMA two days in a row for the first time after two months.

A positive divergence in the daily RSI (14) also confirms the positive momentum over the short term. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 220-224 for the target of Rs 240 with a stop loss below Rs 213.

Torrent Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs.1813.10 | Target Rs 1950| Stop Loss: Rs.1758| Upside 7.55%

The stock has recently witnessed a breakout above its consolidation on the daily chart which suggests a rise in optimism.

In addition, the stock has been closing above 20EMA for the last few days, suggesting the buoyancy of the short term bullishness.

Daily RSI (14) is in bullish crossover and rising with a current reading of greater than 50. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1810-1820 for the target of 1950 with a stop loss below 1758.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)