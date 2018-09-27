Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Exide among top 3 buys that could return 5-12% in a month

Bonanza Portfolio

The fall in the Nifty50 continues as the index has fallen below the previous trough thus higher top higher bottom formation continues. After a sharp drop seen on last Friday, the index is now seen consolidating within the band of 11,200-10,850.

Over the last 16 days, Nifty has eroded gains made in the last 34 sessions which shows the magnitude of correction. The Nifty has lost 7.6 percent from its lifetime high. Currently, the index has found an initial support at the previous swing high.

The overall trend still looks weak as the Nifty has fallen and is now sustaining below the short-term averages like 21-EMA (exponential moving average) and 50-EMA. In addition, 21-EMA is falling towards 50-EMA which suggests that the short-term price trend is still bearish.

The broader market also remained under severe selling pressure during the last few trading session. The Nifty Midcap-100 index has lost 13 percent over the last 15 days whereas Nifty small-cap 100 index has lost about 15 percent over the same period.

The fall in the broader market indicates that the small and mid-cap stocks reacted to the gravitational pull with greater dynamism. Going forward, the sentiment is likely to remain weak.

The index may find support at the lower band of the rising channel on the weekly chart which is currently pegged at 10,750. On the other hand, 11,300 is expected to act as crucial resistance for Nifty.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could 5-12% return in the next 1 month:

ACC Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs. 1582 | Target Rs 1661| Stop Loss: Rs 1534| Return 5%

On the daily chart, the price has moved above a falling trendline which suggests reversal of the previous downtrend. The downwards consolidation got reversed by a sudden rise in price. The daily RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover and is rising.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1575-1585 for the target of Rs 1661 with a stop loss below Rs 1534.

Exide Industries Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs. 273.60| Target Rs 295| Stop Loss Rs.264| Return 8%

The stock has given a downwards consolidation breakout which suggests growing optimism in the stock. The rise in price was backed by increased volume.

Lower wick on the weekly candle suggests buying at the lower levels. The daily strength indicator, RSI is in bullish crossover and rising. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 270-276 for the target of 295 with a stop loss below 264.

Bharat Electronics Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs.84.20 | Target Rs 95| Stop Loss: Rs 79.40| Return 12.8%

After a downward consolidation, the price has moved up smartly which suggests waning bearishness. The rise in price was backed by decent volume on the daily frame. On the weekly frame, a tweezers candlestick is seen.

In addition, a divergence is seen on the daily RSI which suggests momentum is likely to witnessed positive shift. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 82-85 for the target of 95 with a stop loss below 79.40.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.