Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: 3 largecaps that could return 11-17%

The Nifty started the week on a healthy note by closing above the 11,300 mark for the first time on Monday. Midcap and smallcap indices have started outsmarting benchmarks since last week and have risen sharply from recent lows.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, midcap and smallcap indices are down 11 percent and 18 percent, respectively, while the Nifty is up 7.5 percent. Going forward, one can expect this performance gap to narrow, with midcap and smallcaps outperforming from here on.

Oscillators are showing strength in the current market upswing. The Nifty is currently placed above all important moving average parameters indicating a bullish trend on all timeframes. Its previous record high of 11,171 would now interchange its role as short term support. Positional support is placed 11,078.

On the upside, the index is likely to extend this rally towards 11,395 and 11,768 levels. The resistances levels are derived from the 100 percent and 138.2 percent Fibonacci extension levels of the swing seen from 9,950 (March 23 bottom) to 10,929 (May 15 top) and from 10,929 to 10,417(May 23 bottom).

There has been a gradual improvement in the market breadth in the last two weeks and the same is likely to get better in coming times. There is a clear-cut breakout observed on the Bank Nifty and Private Bank Index on the weekly charts, which indicates that banks are likely to perform well and could extend the rally.

The PSU Banking index has started strengthening on the short term charts and the same is likely to extend its contribution in the current uptrend. The upside target for the Bank Nifty is seen at 28,260, while support for the same is placed at 27,165. Any dip in the index should be bought into and 27,165 could act as strong support.

Among Nifty options, put writing is seen at 11,100-11,200 levels. Moreover, 11,200 saw highest open interest additions among August put options on Friday, indicating that 11,100-11,200 will act as strong support this week. On the higher side, strong call writing at 11,400-11,500 strikes indicates resistance at these levels.

From a futures and options perspective, long build-up in Nifty and Bank Nifty futures, put writing at 11,100-11,200 Nifty levels and long build-up by foreign institutional investors in index and stock futures and index options indicates that one should remain optimistic on markets this week.

We would advise investors to remain bullish and use any correction to accumulate long positions with a stop-loss at 11,100 levels. On the higher side, resistances is seen at 11,395 and 11,768 levels.

Here are three stocks that could return 11-17% return in the next 1-3 months:

Godrej Industries Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 642.50| Target: Rs.715 | Stop-Loss: Rs 580 | Return 11%

The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping channel on the weekly chart. It is placed above all the important moving average parameters, indicating a bullish trend.

Higher Tops and Higher bottoms formation on the weekly charts which is a bullish sign. The stock price has been taking support on its 50-week exponential moving average (EMA).

Oscillators and indicators like RSI, ADX, and MACD have been trading bullish on the short-term charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 715, keeping a stop loss at Rs 580 on a closing basis with 1-3 month horizon.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 342 | Target: Rs.400 | Stop-Loss: Rs 296 | Return 17%

The stock has broken out from the falling wedge on the weekly chart. Volumes have gone up along with the price rise in the last two weeks.

The stock price has been taking support on its 55-week exponential moving average. The stock price is placed above all important moving average parameters, indicating a bullish trend.

Oscillators like RSI and ADX have been trading bullish on the short-term charts. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the targets of Rs 400, keeping a stop loss at Rs 296 with 1-3 month horizon.

Endurance Technologies Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,334| Target: Rs.1,500 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,190 | Return 12%

The stock price has broken out from the Symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Volumes have gone up along with the price rise in last week.

The stock price has been holding above its 50 and 200 DMA. The strong bottom formation has been seen at 1200 levels. Oscillators like RSI, MACD, and ADX have turned bullish on the short-term charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 1,500, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,190 on a closing basis with 1-3 month horizon.

: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.