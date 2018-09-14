Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 11,300 is crucial for bulls; 3 stocks which could give 8-10% return

Bonanza Portfolio

After two days of sharp fall, Nifty witnessed a pause in the Wednesday’s session. On the daily chart, Nifty has slipped below a smaller rising channel and so far sustained below it.

The recent price action has an indication of smaller degree bearish reversal in the index. The broader market also witnessed selling in the last few days.

The recent selling in the market leads to fall in the Nifty below the short-term moving averages like 21-EMA. The momentum indicators such as RSI has given a bearish crossover and is falling with a current reading of 45.47.

On the weekly charts, we observe a bearish engulfing pattern followed by a bearish candle which suggests a continuation of the weakness in the trend.

Going forward, on an immediate basis, Nifty is expected to find support at the 11,300 level which is 38.20% Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally from 10557 to the all-time high.

A decisive fall below 11,300 may induce a correction towards 11,150. And, a fall below 11,150 could take the Nifty towards 11,000. The market looks weak in the short term, and a rally towards 11,500 may attract further selling in the market.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 8-10% return in the short term:

HUL Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs. 1626.85 | Target Rs 1757| Stop Loss: Rs 1569| Return 8%

On the daily chart, the price has been consolidating after a correction from its lifetime highs. The daily momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is having a positive divergence which suggests that the price may react positively in the near-term.

In addition, an ‘Alternate Shark Harmonic’ pattern has formed on the daily chart of the HUL which may propel a rally in the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1620-1630 for the target of 1757 with a stop loss below 1569.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1230.40| Target Rs 1310-1330| Stop Loss Rs.1187| Return 6.0-8%

The stock has been witnessing a correction since it made a new record high of 1417. At the lower end, it has just found support at the 200-EMA which led to an increase in demand for the stock.

The momentum indicator RSI (14) is having a bullish divergence with the stock price. In addition, an engulfing pattern around the crucial support may set a rally in the stock.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1230- 1240 for the target of 1310 with a stop loss below 1187.

Edelweiss: Buy| CMP: Rs.259.30 | Target Rs 286| Stop Loss: Rs.247| Return 10%

On the daily chart, the price has been consolidating after a correction from 330 to 250. A Gartley Harmonic pattern has formed on the daily chart which may propel a rally in the stock.

In addition, an engulfing pattern, as well as a tweezers bottom, is visible around 248. Daily momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is having a positive divergence which suggests price may react positively in the near term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 255-265 for the target of 286 with a stop loss below 247.

: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.