Podcast | Stock Pick of the Day: 2 midcaps, 1 smallcap that may return up to 10%

The Nifty continues to form higher top higher bottoms almost every single day as indices venture into uncharted territory hitting fresh record highs. Any decline gets arrested quickly on the downside. In fact, the upswing is so strong that the index is not even breaching it short term 5-Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA).

The Bank Nifty has broken out from a fresh consolidation phase which indicates that the index has further legs to rally higher. Our monthly chart analysis shows that the Bank Nifty has immediate resistance at the rising trendline of 28,750-28,800 levels, while support keeps getting upgraded to 28,100 levels.

It’s not only about index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and a few large banks leading the rally on the index front. But, there is a lot more happening in broader indices too. As we had mentioned in the last week’s edition as well, broader indices will continue to play catch up with the benchmarks.

In fact, the party in the mid and smallcap space may have just begun as the Nifty Midcap 100 index and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index both have broken out from a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart indicating that this space is all set to attract a lot of attention.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Following is a list of stocks that could deliver 9-10% returns:

Kansai Nerolac: Buy| Target: Rs 561| Stop Loss: Rs 492| Returns 9%

A three-month consolidation phase seems to have finally come to an end as the stock has finally broken out from an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. The stock has also convincingly managed to close above its short as well as long-term moving averages.

We expect this momentum to extend further and see the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 561 in medium-term.

ACC: Buy| Target: Rs 1709| Stop Loss: Rs 1508| Returns 8.5%

After consolidating for the past two weeks, the stock has broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart. The current upswing has also aided the stock to surpass and convincingly close above its long-term 200-DEMA which is a positive development.

The price outburst has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in traded volumes. Every long position should be protected with a stop loss around Rs 1508 on the weekly closing basis.

Infibeam Incorporation: Buy| Target: Rs 211| Stop Loss: Rs 181| Returns 10.2%

The stock has been consolidating in a trading band since November 2017 and has finally broken out from a continuation pattern on the weekly chart.

Rising volumes, relative strength above the 60 mark and positive crossovers observed in other oscillators further accentuate our bullish stance on the stock. We expect, Infibeam to rally towards its potential target of Rs 211 in the medium-term.

: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.