Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

By Dharmesh Shah

The Nifty on Wednesday’s trade reacted lower from the upper band of the falling channel containing the entire price activity since mid of February 2018 placed around 10300 levels on the back of weak global cues as global trade war intensified.

We expect the index to extend the TimeWise consolidation and oscillate between a broader range of 9950 and 10300 levels while the focus will shift to stock specific action as we enter into Q4 earnings season.

We expect the broader markets to extend relative outperformance while index remains in consolidation mode

Structurally, we believe the index is undergoing a healthy bull market correction. Historically, within a bull market, corrections to the tune of 12-15% are considered as normal bull market corrections that provide long-term buying opportunities.

In the current context, the Nifty has already corrected 11% from lifetime high, equivalent to demonetisation correction (12%) levels in magnitude. Even the weekly RSI oscillator has taken support from demonetisation low of 41 levels.

Hence, we believe the index will hold the crucial support zone of 9900 being:

* The 38.2% retracement of the entire previous major rally of the CY17 from 7894 to 11171 is at 9920* Since CY10, in four instances, intermediate corrections following seven to nine weeks of consecutive higher high lows, measured 9-12%, leading the way to a resumption of the uptrend. In the present scenario, a similar magnitude of correction projects strong support around 9900

* An upward sloping trend line is drawn adjoining March–December 2016 lows of 6826–7894, currently placed around 9840

On the higher side, the Nifty has a major resistance near 10300 as it is a confluence of the higher band of the falling channel, placed around 10300 and the 50% retracement of recent decline (10632-9952) placed at 10292 levels

Here is a list of top 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return in the next 6 months:

Eicher Motors: BUY| CMP Rs28900| Target Rs32200| Stop Loss Rs27110| Return 11%| Time Frame 6 months

The share price of Eicher Motors has seen a stupendous rally since CY10 witnessing a multifold rally. The stock recorded an all-time high of | 33480 in September 2017.

Since then, it has undergone a healthy corrective phase in last seven months and seen a base formation around the key value area of Rs26500-27000.

Recently, the stock formed a higher high and higher low on the monthly chart after five months signalling that the corrective phase has approached maturity and the stock is likely to resume fresh up move.

In the last two months, the stock has been witnessing a base formation around the major support area of 26500-27000 as it is the confluence of the following technical parameters:

a) The lower band of the rising channel containing the entire price activity since CY16 currently at 27200b) 61.8%retracement of the previous major up move (| 23000-33480)

c) The long-term rising 52 weeks EMA, which has acted as strong support for the stock since CY14

Based on the above technical observation, we believe the risk-reward remains favourable and offers fresh entry opportunity.

Time wise, the stock has already taken 29 weeks to retrace just 61.8% of the previous 27 weeks up move (23000 to 33480). Shallow price wise correction and elongated time wise consolidation highlights the robust price structure

Among oscillators, the weekly 14 period’s RSI has recently generated a bullish crossover above its nine period’s average thus supports the positive bias in the stock

We expect the stock to resume uptrend after the current consolidation and head towards | 32200 in the medium term as it is the confluence of the previous highs and 80% retracement of the entire decline (33480-26208)

Indian Hotel: BUY| CMP Rs136| Target Rs166| Stop Loss Rs124| Return 21%| Time Frame 6 months

The share price of Indian Hotel has been resilient in the recent correction as it traced out a consistent buying support near key support of Rs125, which culminated in a potential double bottom formation.

With investor sights on earnings visibility, selective buying is favouring hotel stocks. Indian Hotels stands out, especially, on relative strength rating. We believe the technical set up favors a fresh entry in the stock ahead of the next up move

The share price surpassed its 2008 peak to register a fresh lifetime high of Rs161 in January 2018. A subsequent correction from lifetime highs got anchored at the key support of Rs125 as it is the confluence of the following technical parameters:

a) Breakout level above July-August 2016 and May 2017 peaks around | 125-130 range

b) 61.8% retracement of the previous up move (| 100-161)

Double bottom formation at | 125 during February and March 2018 makes it a key support, going forward

Time wise, the stock has already taken 10 weeks to retrace just 61.8% of the previous sixteen weeks up move (| 100 to 161). Shallow price wise correction and elongated time wise consolidation highlights the robust price structure

Considering the robust price structure and above-mentioned technical observations, we expect the stock to resume its uptrend and head towards 169 in the medium term as it is the 123.6% external retracement of the recent decline (161-125) at Rs169 levels

: The author is Head Technical, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.